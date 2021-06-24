SIX (SIX) Price Tops $0.0598

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. SIX has a market cap of $16.36 million and approximately $530,605.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SIX has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One SIX coin can now be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00047405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00100620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00165307 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,411.80 or 1.00021224 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official website is six.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

