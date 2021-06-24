Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Up 5.3%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.53. 87,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,908,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,052 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,621 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,732,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

