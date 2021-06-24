Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) VP Xavier Eric Mesrobian Sells 11,900 Shares

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) VP Xavier Eric Mesrobian sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $15,113.00.
SKKY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.38. 15,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777. Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30.
About Skkynet Cloud Systems
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.