Skycoin Price Tops $0.90 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Skycoin has a market cap of $18.95 million and $470,406.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00047665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00101006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00164998 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,707.64 or 0.98997196 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

