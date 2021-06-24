Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,567 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Skyline Champion worth $13,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SKY opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.18. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,405 shares of company stock worth $14,280,600 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

