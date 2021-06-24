SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Up 8.3%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares shot up 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.51 and last traded at $31.41. 11,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 301,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKYT. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $48.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.