Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 12,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 52,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

About Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

