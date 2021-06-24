SM Energy (NYSE:SM) SVP Sells $306,425.00 in Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SM Energy stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,763,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 6.14. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.70%.

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SM Energy by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 524,554 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 319,233 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.