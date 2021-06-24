Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC) rose 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.61 and last traded at $29.61. Approximately 2,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48.

