SmartCash (SMART) Tops One Day Volume of $243,000.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. SmartCash has a market cap of $9.55 million and $243,000.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,806.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,000.43 or 0.05747228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.50 or 0.01397706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00386741 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00121674 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.21 or 0.00632668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.21 or 0.00382699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007099 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00038700 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.