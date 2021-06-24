SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Shares Up 0.2%

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.55. 1,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.