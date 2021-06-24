SmartKey Reaches Market Cap of $33.90 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, SmartKey has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartKey has a total market cap of $33.90 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00020532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.72 or 0.00620037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

