SnowGem Price Tops $0.0441 on Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001227 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 87.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

