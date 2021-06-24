So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of So-Young International worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in So-Young International by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 309,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth $4,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in So-Young International by 18,073.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 265,493 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in So-Young International by 42.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 74,793 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SY opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10. So-Young International Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -922.00 and a beta of 0.20.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

