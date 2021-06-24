Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Million

Analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post $3.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $1.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $15.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 million to $18.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $98.55 million, with estimates ranging from $59.46 million to $154.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.
Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 273.92% and a negative return on equity of 56.28%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $252.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.37. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.26.
Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.
Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.