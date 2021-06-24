Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Million

Analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post $3.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $1.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $15.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 million to $18.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $98.55 million, with estimates ranging from $59.46 million to $154.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 273.92% and a negative return on equity of 56.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $252.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.37. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.26.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.