SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Holdings Cut by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,523,792.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,243,118 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.85.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $265.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.19 and a 52-week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

