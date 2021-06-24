SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,010,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.95% of SolarWinds worth $52,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 91,525 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in SolarWinds by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

SWI stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

