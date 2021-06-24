Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.99

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.99 and last traded at $74.63, with a volume of 17389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONVY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.99.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.413 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Sonova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Sonova Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

