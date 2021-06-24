South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,269 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.11% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $37,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.21.

LYB stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,814. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.