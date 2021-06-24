South Dakota Investment Council Has $35.24 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,735 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.71. 726,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,163,703. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

