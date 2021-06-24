SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $254,564.00

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $254,564.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00046329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00163452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00098251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,054.52 or 0.99941749 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

