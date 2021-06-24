SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $46.23 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.98.

