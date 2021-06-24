SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $341.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,021. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.27. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $249.70 and a 12 month high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.