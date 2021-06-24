Spectrecoin Trading 5.7% Higher This Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00032584 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00194152 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00034689 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

