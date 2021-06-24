Spectrum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,123.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $20,943.86 and $1,123.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.38 or 0.00390687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011282 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.