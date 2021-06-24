Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 795,446 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

SRC opened at $48.14 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

