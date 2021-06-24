Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Raised by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 348.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,998 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $27,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,355,314 shares of company stock valued at $313,598,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded up $8.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.60. The company had a trading volume of 308,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,394,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.20, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.07.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.93.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

