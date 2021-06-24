Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,147 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $14,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Square by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ opened at $238.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a PE ratio of 336.20, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.93 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.07.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,355,314 shares of company stock worth $313,598,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.10.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

