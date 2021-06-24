SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Set at C$30.00 by TD Securities

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) has been given a C$30.00 price objective by equities researchers at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 54.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.33.

TSE:SSRM traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$19.47. 167,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,968. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.02. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$17.29 and a 52-week high of C$33.69. The firm has a market cap of C$4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

