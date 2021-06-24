STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Hits New 12-Month High at $159.29

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $159.29 and last traded at $158.00, with a volume of 663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.32.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 13,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,019,681.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,775 shares of company stock valued at $41,310,159. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $48,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

