STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,033 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of STAAR Surgical worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $4,329,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,457,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $152.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.32. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 694.76 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $12,336,030.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 13,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,019,681.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,775 shares of company stock worth $41,310,159 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

