Stakinglab (LABX) Price Tops $0.0024

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $982.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00025492 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004995 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000551 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002160 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

