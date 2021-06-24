Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Stamps.com worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,775 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Stamps.com stock opened at $200.42 on Thursday. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.75.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.