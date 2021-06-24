Standard Tokenization Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.96 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $45.96 million and approximately $14.15 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.00600652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00039531 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

STPT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

