Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,965 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 49,645 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 0.4% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $62,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

SBUX traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $112.00. 168,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,038,577. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a PE ratio of 132.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

