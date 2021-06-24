Starname (IOV) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $218,041.00

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Starname has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Starname has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $218,041.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00054541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.98 or 0.00609209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Starname

IOV is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starname is starname.me . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

