StaysBASE Hits Market Cap of $60,424.85 (SBS)

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. StaysBASE has a market cap of $60,424.85 and approximately $88.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaysBASE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, StaysBASE has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00046197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00164295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00099056 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,634.22 or 1.00624921 BTC.

About StaysBASE

StaysBASE’s total supply is 4,775,366 coins and its circulating supply is 3,351,877 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

StaysBASE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaysBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaysBASE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaysBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

