Stealth Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $921.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stealth has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000968 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00053380 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00039278 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,755,117 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

