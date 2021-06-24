Step Finance Price Down 28.4% This Week (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, Step Finance has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $389,623.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00047424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00100219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00164437 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,737.58 or 0.99632865 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

