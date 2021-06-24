Stephen Wawrin Sells 1,348 Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $31,044.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ESCA traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.24. Escalade, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. Escalade had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $59.19 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

ESCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis boosted their target price on Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Escalade in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Escalade by 84.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Escalade in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

