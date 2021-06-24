Stephens Begins Coverage on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

Shares of SEDG traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,179. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.59. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.19 and a 52-week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,243,118 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,950,000 after purchasing an additional 171,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

