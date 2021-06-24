Stephens Initiates Coverage on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Investment analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded down $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $35.31. 3,814,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,303. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

