Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stake Increased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.05% of Stericycle worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 46,691 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Stericycle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

