Stifel Nicolaus Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $155.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.58.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.78. 119,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,397. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $68.91 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

