Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,331 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 271 call options.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:CD traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.78. 41,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,909. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.80. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $27.47.
CD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
