Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,331 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 271 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.78. 41,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,909. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.80. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

