Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,500 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,400% compared to the typical daily volume of 100 call options.

Shares of NSTG traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $67.03. 31,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,801. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,732 shares of company stock worth $9,812,751. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,701,000 after buying an additional 171,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,645,000 after acquiring an additional 440,295 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,586,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,139,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

