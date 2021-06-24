Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,075 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,130% compared to the typical daily volume of 250 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 180,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,205. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,620,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $44,322,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $32,548,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 136.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,970,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after buying an additional 1,715,728 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after buying an additional 1,572,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

