Storj Price Down 23.2% Over Last Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $196.54 million and $15.17 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Storj coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001948 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00055215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00021101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.70 or 0.00612400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00040053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

STORJ is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,788,978 coins. The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.