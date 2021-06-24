StormX Price Down 32.8% This Week (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. StormX has a market capitalization of $119.99 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StormX has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. One StormX coin can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00056004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00020791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.74 or 0.00618357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00040334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00077140 BTC.

About StormX

StormX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,900,054 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

