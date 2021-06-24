Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,674.00

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,674.00 and last traded at $1,649.92, with a volume of 56 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,550.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,668.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 89.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,484.07.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

